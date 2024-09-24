Northern startups to get $50m boost from Arewa tech fund

Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor

Arewa Tech Fest has announced the launch of the Arewa Tech Fund, a $50 million fund aimed at fostering innovation and human capital development in Northern Nigeria.

The initiative is spearheaded by Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor, who currently serves as the chairman of Afri Venture Capital.

The Arewa Tech Fund will focus on financing tech-driven solutions, startups, and ventures in Northern Nigeria, with the primary goal of driving economic growth, creating jobs, and developing a robust digital ecosystem in the region. By providing critical capital and resources, the fund will empower young innovators, tech entrepreneurs, and SMEs to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

“The Arewa Tech Fund represents a significant step towards harnessing the potential of our youth and fostering a culture of innovation that will not only benefit Northern Nigeria but also have a far-reaching impact across the nation,” said Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. “We are committed to investing in solutions that drive sustainable growth, and this fund will play a vital role in building the next generation of tech leaders and innovators.”

The Arewa Tech Fund will also prioritise initiatives in education, healthcare, agriculture, and other key sectors, ensuring that technological advancement directly contributes to improving the quality of life in Northern Nigeria. The fund will be officially launched during the Arewa Tech Fest, scheduled for September 25th-26th, 2024, in Kano.

This bold initiative aligns with the festival’s theme of “Empowering Innovation for Economic Growth” and underscores the importance of partnerships between the private sector, government, and tech ecosystems to accelerate development in the region.