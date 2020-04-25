None of our staff at Lagos port tested positive for Coronavirus, says NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted the report alleging that one of its senior members of staff has tested positive for Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19.

According to a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Jatto Adams, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, the reported case of COVID-19 was a staff of one of the terminal operators (name withheld) in the Lagos port.

“The staff in question was last at the office on Friday April 17, 2020, and he visited his father-in-law’s family during the weekend of Friday, April 17, 2020 and Sunday April 19, 2020. On arrival, he discovered that his father-in- law, a medical practitioner and his wife and children had taken ill. On Monday, April 20, they were all diagnosed with Coronavirus as a result of which he decided to self-isolate and get tested, Jatto said.

Jatto further stated that the staff subsequently wrote to his office to inform his employer about the situation as well as his decision to self-isolate.

“On Thursday, April 23,2020, the said staff wrote again to inform his employer that he tested positive for Coronavirus and that the entire family was now receiving treatment at one of the isolation centres in Lagos,” he further explained.

According to him, the terminal operator immediately (on the same Thursday, April 23,2020) wrote to inform and seek advice from the coordinator of Port Health Services in line with guidelines laid down by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Also, the terminal in line with advice from Port Health Services, has disinfected the premises, while all personnel who interacted with the staff have been identified and asked to self-isolate,” he added.

Jatto however stated that there are laid down procedures for the management of suspected COVID-19 cases at the ports, assuring that the Authority will, in collaboration with all other government agencies, follow these processes through whenever the need arises.