NNPC exports oil and gas worth $3.71bn in last two years – report

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has disclosed in its monthly Financial and Operations Report 2020 that it exported Crude Oil & Gas worth $3.71 billion from August 2019 to August 2020. The Corporation (NNPC) stated that it supplied 727 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas for power generation to the country…