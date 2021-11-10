NLNG, Seplat set to bag 2021 AfriSAFE Awards

The Africa Safety Awards for Excellence (AfriSAFE) is set to honour Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, among other top organisations in Africa for their commitment to workplace safety and environmental sustainability in their operations.

Chief Executive Officer of AfriSAFE, Femi Da-silva disclosed this in a statement released in Lagos on Sunday.

Da-silva disclosed that NLNG has been nominated in the AfriSAFE CSR Award of the Year category and Seplat in the Merit Award category.

According to him, Cadbury-Mondelez International, First Bank, Ikeja Electric, Eko DISCO, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Cummins West Africa, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, were other leading organisations nominated in various corporate categories of the prestigious award.

He said, “These organisations have in one way or the other displayed exemplary commitment to the protection of their staff and contractors and impacting their operating environments positively.

“They deserve to be honoured to serve as an impetus for other organisations to take workplace safety and wellbeing more seriously.”

Da-silva further disclosed that various eminent personalities would also be honoured at the award event scheduled for November 12 in Lagos.

“CEO of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi and Former CEO, Nigeria LNG, Tony Attah are expected to be honoured on the night,” he said.

He noted that the award event would be hosted by A-list Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law.