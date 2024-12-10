NIMRA reiterates commitment to promoting market research

The Nigerian Market Research Association (NIMRA) held its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) marking a pivotal step in revitalising the organisation and uniting its members under a shared vision.

The event, themed “Rebuilding Better, Together,” brought industry leaders, researchers, and key stakeholders to chart a course for growth and collaboration in Nigeria’s market research sector.

Seyi Adeoye, president of NIMRA emphasised the importance of the gathering as a platform to redefine the association’s objectives and strategies. “This is the first time we’re having an annual general meeting since the inception of this organisation in Nigeria to collectively shape our future in terms of plans and growth.”

“It’s about putting in our time, effort, and expertise. For some years, the body was comatose due to perceptions of mismanagement and the ‘village ghost syndrome’—the idea that someone else would do the work,” he said.

Adeoye highlighted steps taken to rejuvenate NIMRA, including training programs, webinars, masterclasses, and rebranding initiatives such as a new website and logo. “We need to show traction and energy—things are changing now,” he said.

He explained the critical role of market research in driving informed decision-making for businesses and governance.

Read also: NiMRA new president pledges to grow Nigeria’s marketing research industry

“We are the custodians of data analytics for the nation. Businesses rely on data to make better decisions, identify growth opportunities, and launch new products effectively”.

Godson Bekeh, a member of NIMRA, emphasised the association’s role in standardising market research practices in Nigeria. “Our objective is to regulate members’ practices and ensure everyone operates by the same rules. This way, clients can trust the integrity of our work, and shady practices are eliminated,” Bekeh said.

NIMRA also provides a platform for resolving disputes between members and clients. “With NIMRA as the mediator, issues can be promptly addressed, ensuring professionalism and trust in the industry,” he added.

Also, Yemisi Makinde, who doubles as the Chairperson of NiMRA’s event and publicity committee and MD/Lead consultant, QuantHub Insights Services Limited attributed the association’s inactivity in recent years partly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She expressed optimism about the new leadership’s vision for continuity and progress, with the AGM serving as a platform to outline plans for collective growth.

Share