Nigeria’s first Fintech Hackathon for SDGs unveiled to develop creative solutions

From March 25, 2021, accredited teams and individuals will have the opportunity to develop creative solutions to address pressing local and global challenges to promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This follows the unveiling of Nigeria’s first FinTech for SDGs (Sustainable Development goals) Hackathon. The Naija SDG Hackathon is created by Financial Centre For Sustainability, Lagos,…