Nigeria’s first Fintech Hackathon for SDGs unveiled to develop creative solutions

… Participants can win over N30million in prizes, benefits, perks

The Naija SDGs Hackathon aims to bring together tech enthusiasts to build tech solutions for payments

From March 25, 2021, accredited teams and individuals will have the opportunity to develop creative solutions to address pressing local and global challenges to promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This follows the unveiling of Nigeria’s first FinTech for SDGs (Sustainable Development goals) Hackathon. The Naija SDG Hackathon is created by Financial Centre For Sustainability, Lagos,…

