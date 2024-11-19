Nigerian firm introduces electric motorbikes to cut emissions

An indigenous firm, AaraGO, a green technology startup, has introduced an innovative electric motorbikes technology in Nigeria to promote energy transition in the country.

The electric bike manufactured by Kymco, a renowned Taiwanese company, has battery-swapping service which can be recharged within 30 seconds at designated charging points in Lagos such as NNPC Station on Alfred Rewane Road in Ikoyi. The firm plans to introduce more charging points.

Philip Handschin, co-founder and CEO of AaraGO, said during the event that the batteries allow the bikes to travel up to 150 kilometers on a single charge.

The unveiling of the bikes, held in Lagos, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advance the energy transition from petrol to electricity, according to him.

He highlighted the urgent need for sustainable transportation solutions considering Nigeria’s skyrocketing petrol prices.

“When we started AaraGO, petrol cost was about ₦180 per litre. Two years on, it is ₦1,100, a staggering increase of over 520%. This surge places immense financial pressure on motorbike riders and underscores the urgency to transition from petrol to sustainable electric mobility,” Handschin explained.

AaraGO’s battery-swapping service is designed to make this transition seamless. The electric bikes, powered entirely by solar-charged batteries, aim to mitigate air pollution, enhance air quality, and reduce carbon emissions, he said. He emphasized the ease of maintenance for the electric bikes compared to a traditional petrol bike.

Also speaking at the event, Andy Yih-Ping Liu, representative and head of mission of the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria, emphasised Taiwan’s commitment to leveraging its advanced technology to support Nigeria’s development goals.

“Taiwan is renowned for high-tech innovation in information and e-mobility. President Bola Tinubu’s vision to make the South East of Nigeria the ‘Taiwan of Africa’ motivates us to strengthen trade and technological partnerships with Nigeria,” said Mr. Liu.

Olumide Adeosun, an investor in AaraGo, said: “Nigeria has over five million motor bikes, each consuming five to seven liters of petrol daily, presenting a massive opportunity to transition to cleaner energy. The AaraGO solution is entirely off-grid, leveraging renewable energy to power transportation efficiently,” Adeosun said.

The partnership with Kymco reflects AaraGO’s commitment to quality and reliability.

Margaret Ho, vice president of Business Development at Ionex/KYMCO, underlined the scalability and modularity of the technology and its potential to drive global sustainability.

“We are empowering riders globally with durable, long-lasting batteries,” she said, emphasizing Kymco’s dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility.

The launch event, held as part of the Green Mobility Summit: Electrify Lagos, concluded with a fireside chat hosted by Bankole Oloruntoba, CEO of Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), featuring Industry experts.

