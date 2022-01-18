Nigerian Breweries donates N48m equipment to UBTH Neo-Natal Unit

The Nigerian Breweries Plc through the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation has donated various equipment worth N48 million to the neo-natal unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The equipment includes one Ventilator Humidifier, five Neonatal Tubing Ventilators, one Bubble CPAP with stand, five Nasal Masks, five Nasal Prongs, five Infant head bonnets, five Flexi-trunk, five CPAP circuit, one Incubator.

Others are one Infusion Pump, one Resuscitaire/warmer, one Phototherapy, one Neopuff, one Syringe Drive, one Suction Machine, and one Portable Oxygen Concentrator.

At the handing over, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, said that the investment in health care forms part of the company’s contribution towards reducing infant mortality, thus complementing the efforts of the Federal Government.

Morgan, represented by the Corporate Affairs Manager West, Danjuma John-Ekele, further noted that the provision of incubators and other facilities was to complement the efforts of FG in addressing one out of the myriad of challenges faced by the health sector.

In his remarks, the Provost UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, commended HAF and NB Plc for the donations.

He emphasised that the partnership would undoubtedly contribute to the nationwide target of reducing infant mortality rate in the South-south region by 90 percent.

“The idea of having a foundation that looks into healthcare is something that needs to be emulated by other organisations.

“It is not just about profit-making but about supporting communities where they operate. We commend HAF because we know that many lives will be saved with this equipment”, says Obaseki.

Some of the projects funded by the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation in Nigeria include the Jaundice in Babies Awareness Campaign, the donation of a female orthopedic ward in Kaduna in 2010, the gift of a CT scan (2013), and an ultrasound scanning machine (2015) at the St. Gerald’s Hospital.

Recently, the foundation invested 622, 000 euros in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria to install over 1,000 handwashing stations in healthcare facilities and other public places as its contribution to the nationwide effort against COVID-19.