Nigerian Breweries Plc has acquired the remaining 20 percent shareholding in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited (DWSN)), securing full ownership of the company.

This development follows the brewing giant’s earlier 80 percent acquisition of Distell’s minority shares last year.

The company made this known in a statement released on Wednesday, highlighting that the acquisition was finalised through the execution of a sale and purchase agreement with DWSN’s minority shareholders, Ekulo International Limited and Next International Nigeria Limited. Both companies previously held a 10 percent stake in the business.

According to the Nigerian Exchange Group, this move aligns with Nigerian Breweries’ strategy to streamline operations, reduce complexities, and expedite decision-making as it expands beyond beer into the wines and spirits market.

“The acquisition will help to reduce complexities and make decision-making faster in Nigerian Breweries’ ambition to expand beyond beer,” the statement said.

In addition to streamlining operations, the acquisition is expected to bolster production capacity for Distell’s brands. The company disclosed that its production activities have been relocated from rented premises to Nigerian Breweries’ facilities.

“This transition will enable Distell to leverage the economies of scale at NB’s premises and strengthen its position in the wines, spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) categories.”

“Key locally produced brands under DWSN include Chamdor, 4th Street, Hunters Dry, and Savanna. Nigerian Breweries also imports a range of wines and spirits, including Amarula Cream Liqueur, Drosty Hoff, Nederburg wines, and Bain’s whisky,” the company said.

