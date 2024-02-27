Nigerian Bottling Company launches recycling banks

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, one of the biggest companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, has inaugurated recycling banks in Lagos and Abuja.

According to a statement, this is in furtherance of its commitment to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one introduced into the market for recycling or reuse by 2030.

The statement said the neighbourhood-based recycling bank in Ifako-Ijaiye housing estate, Agege, was one of 10 strategically positioned facilities across communities in Lagos and Abuja

“These hubs will collect polyethene terephthalate bottles (PET bottles), allowing residents to convert plastic waste into cash,” it said.

It added that the facilities will serve as a hub for collecting polyethene terephthalate bottles, otherwise referred to as ‘PET bottles,’ and allow residents to turn their plastic waste into cash.

Oluwasoromidayo George, director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Nigerian Bottling Company, said there is a need to address current global challenges associated with single-use plastics was important.

“We recognise that there is an urgent need to create solutions to some of the challenges that the world is facing today with single-use plastics,” she said.