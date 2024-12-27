Nigeria partners Bloomberg to attract investors, rebrand nation’s image

The Nigerian government is set to partner with Bloomberg, a global media company, to rebrand the country’s global image and attract foreign investments needed to drive the economy.

This is according to a statement released on the X handle of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

The government agency is expected to sign a two-year tenure initiative aimed at rebranding the nation’s global image and attracting foreign investment.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), is set to partner with Bloomberg in a two-year initiative aimed at rebranding the nation’s global image and attracting foreign investment,” it said.

Speaking at a meeting with Wale Edun, the minister of finance, Bloomberg’s global director, Nicole Keefe, reiterated the company’s commitment to reshaping Nigeria’s narrative and showcasing its economic potential to the global audience.

“Bloomberg plans to leverage its vast media network to highlight Nigeria’s achievements and opportunities, addressing investor hesitations tied to outdated or negative perceptions”, the statement added.

On his part, Armstrong Takang, CEO of MOFI, noted that the partnership would spotlight key government projects such as the Real Estate Investment Fund and gas pipeline initiatives, further promoting Nigeria’s progress in critical sectors.

Nigeria is aiming to lure in investors and return confidence to its economy that has sloped from largest in Africa to fourth with its GDP at nearly $200 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Bloomberg partnership is expected to showcase the resolve of the Nigerian government towards bringing in potential investors and what they stand to gain in committing their resources in the country.

