Nigeria LPG Association holds international conference, exhibition

The Nigeria LPG Association (NLPGA) – the umbrella body for all stakeholders in the LPG industry will be partnering with Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and NNPC Limited to commemorate its 15th anniversary of the Domestic Supply Obligation Programme with an international Conference and Exhibition.

The event which holds from Tuesday October 25 to 26 in Lagos is themed; “15 years of Domestic LPG Supply Intervention: Looking Back and Looking Forward,”.

NLNG’s Domestic Supply Intervention, according to Felix Ekundayo, President of the NLPGA, created the much-needed foundation for what has grown over 1000 per cent, from a 60,000MT market in 2007 into a 1.3MT market and is still growing. One of the most important hallmarks of the intervention the NLPGA president said is that it drastically reduced supply disruptions and birthed several indigenous companies in Nigeria’s LPG market.

Read also: StanChart urges businesses to create strong value proposition that exceed employee expectations

This 15th year anniversary which intersects with the Decade of Gas as announced by the Federal Government of Nigeria presents an auspicious time to celebrate the achievements of this program and deliberate on what opportunities a 200 million population presents especially in areas of Power Generation, Autogas, Agriculture and Technology as low hanging fruits.

The event will converge key industry leaders from the public and private sectors, technocrats, importers, marketers, traders, and for the first time, young professionals and as part of NLPGA’s efforts to nurture early interest in the sector. The exhibition will showcase state-of-the-art products, inventions, and accessories that support a burgeoning LPG market.

The two-day event is co-hosted by the NLNG and NNPC. It features LPG industry leaders on crucial issues in Nigeria’s LPG landscape. The line-up guests includes the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister for Trade Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; MD/CEO, Nigeria LNG, Philip Mshelbila, CEO NNPC, Mele Kyari to mention but a few.