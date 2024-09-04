Nigeria builds Africa’s first raw materials research centre in Abuja

Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC)

…host raw materials summit in April 2025

Nigeria’s Raw Materials and Research Development Council (RMRDC) is setting up Africa’s centre of excellence in raw materials research in Abuja.

The centre will feature a state-of-the-art laboratories, technology development workshops, and proof of concept demonstrations to drive innovation and optimise the use of natural resources, enhancing industrial growth and economic development.

Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, director general/CEO of RMRDC, made this announcement on Tuesday in Abuja at a press conference to mark his 100 days in office.

Ike-Muonso said the centre is part of the RMRDC’s deliverables in refocusing the council as a premier research institution, and to strengthen the council’s productivity and operational efficiency.

Read also: 1000 windstorm victims get FG relief materials in Nasarawa

He said the former Obasanjo Space Center, which was renamed to Research and Demonstration Plants Complex (RDPC), is under reconstruction and will serve as Africa’s first centre of excellence in raw material research.

“This complex will be Africa’s first centre of excellence in raw material research, featuring state-of-the-art laboratories, technology development workshops, and proof of concept demonstrations.

“When completed, the RDPC shall have the following components: an average of 17 laboratories to the Council as the unquestionable authority in raw material testing and other associated research, two units of technology/machine development workshops, three units of 3D printing, prototype demonstration and simulation workshop, investor management workshop, 12 units of researchers lodge and a powerhouse.

“We are at very advanced levels in the architectural redesign of the complex to correctly deliver on this new focus.”

He also disclosed that in a bid to deepen the international presence of the council, which is essential for enhancing competitiveness, and contribute to Nigeria’s broader economic and social development, the RMRDC will host the Africa Raw Materials Summit in April 2025.

The council will also host a programme presentation and dialogue session with international agencies in October 2024.

“The summit will serve as a platform for continental collaboration, allowing us to harness Africa’s rich resources efficiently and productively.

“On October 9, 2024, we shall host the First Edition of our Programme Presentation and Dialogue Session with donor agencies, diplomatic missions, and transnational bodies.

“This event shall allow us to showcase our various programs and projects with the donor community and help us foster the much-needed collaboration with international development agencies.

“By successfully executing this event, the RMRDC can significantly enhance its role in the global arena, promoting sustainable practices and innovations in the raw materials sector while contributing to Nigeria’s economic development.”

Read also: Fire guts Flour Mills Calabar plant, destroys raw materials warehouse

Ike-Muonso said all these are part of five crucial deliveries he set upon assumption of office, to transform the council into a world-class research organisation that drives innovation in raw material exploitation, development and utilization, supporting business and industrial growth, and contributing to Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

“Upon assuming this position, I set five crucial deliverables for transforming the Council into a world-class research organization that drives innovation in raw material exploitation, development and utilization, supporting business and industrial growth, and contributing to Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

“These include refocusing the Council as a premier research institution, strengthening the Council’s productivity and operational efficiency, significantly improving the staff welfare to be the best in the class of similar organisations, boosting the Council’s visibility and instituting remarkable culture change that encourages ownership and productivity.

“In the past 100 days, my strategic pursuits have been to lay solid foundations for enduring success in these goals.”