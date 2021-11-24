NIES 2022: International panel session to focus on ‘future fuels, energy transition’

The International Panel session at the upcoming Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2022), scheduled to take place in Abuja from February 27th to March 3rd, 2022, will focus on the theme of the summit; “Revitalizing the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition.” This is aimed at driving a new narrative and making energy transition the cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy industry policy.

It has become a tradition for the summit organisers to use the international panel session, which has become a key and strategic part of the summit, to bring together key chief executives of international and indigenous oil companies on the same platform to interrogate critical issues, set agenda for the industry and steer the compass for policymakers.

“Cutting carbon emissions is the crux of the future fuels strategy and that is at the heart of the energy transition. The intended outcome from NIES 2022 are strategies and best practices that will help the government and the private sector navigate seamlessly from fossil fuels to zero-carbon fuels. This will help to promote consumer choice in vehicles, develop local industries and jobs, reduce emissions, improve health outcomes and increase fuel security”, says James Shindi, Managing Director, Brevity Anderson, event producers of NIES 2022.

“Energy transition will bring about a significant structural change in energy systems around the world. The current transition to other types of sustainable energy is largely driven by a recognition that global carbon emissions must be brought to zero”, Shindi added.

According to United Nations in one of its publications on energy transition, “an energy revolution based on renewables and energy efficiency is urgently needed not just to accelerate economic progress and development, but also to slash emissions that are rapidly warming our planet. As governments start to define a pathway out of the COVID-19 crisis, we must now ensure that all countries have the chance to be part of an energy transition that seizes the opportunity to significantly improve the wellbeing of people and the planet.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has ratified the NIES 2022 agenda. This was done after his recent meeting with James Shindi, Managing Director, Brevity Anderson, event producers of NIES 2022.

The Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) formerly known as the Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), is the official oil and gas meeting of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. With the full backing of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NIES has over the years witnessed the highest level of attendance by top decision-makers, industry leaders and all stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

NIES is a federal government of Nigeria official petroleum industry event with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and all its parastatals including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) are joint hosts.