NGX hosts CEO Roundtable to engender sustainable ecosystem

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to host the 2022 edition of the NGX CEO Roundtable, themed “Creating the Enabling Ecosystem for Accessing Capital from the Nigerian Capital Markets”.

This year’s event, which will hold virtually via zoom on Thursday July 7 will be headlined by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, and Director General, Securities and Exchanges Commission, Lamido Yuguda.

The 2022 NGX CEO Roundtable will bring together Advisers, Policymakers, Issuing Houses, Trading License Holders, CEOs of NGX listed companies, and other stakeholders to discuss issuers’ concerns regarding the pre and post-listing requirements and other rules impending the process for raising equity on NGX. Interested participants can register online at https://ngxgroup.com/ngx-ceo-roundtable

Speaking about the roundtable, Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX said, “As an agile Exchange, NGX is committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the Nigerian capital market as a global investment destination. This year’s CEO Roundtable provides an opportunity for engagement between the Exchange and its stakeholders, with a view to enhancing the listing experience; deepening the markets; improving liquidity and identifying institutional and capacity-building initiatives needed to develop the market and create long-term value for stakeholders.”

Chiemeka also noted that the event will encourage deliberations on Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) which have experienced a decline both locally and internationally in recent times. He further stated that the roundtable will speak to the emerging greenfield opportunities in the technology sector as it will provide capital-raising insights for fast-growing tech companies across major markets in Africa.

The event is expected to feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and insightful presentations on removing barriers to raising capital from the Nigerian capital market. Confirmed speakers include: Temi Popoola, CEO, NG; Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN; Ayodele Abioye, CEO, BUA Foods Plc; Mitchell Elegbe, GMD, Interswitch Group; Owen Omogiafo, President, Transnational Corporation Plc; Omobolanle Adekoya, Partner, Capital Markets, PwC WMA; Ike Chioke, GMD, Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited and President of Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria; Abbas Abdulkadir, Head, Registration, Exchanges & Market Infrastructure & Innovation Securities & Exchange Commission; Asue Ighodalo, CEO, Banwo & Ighodalo; Omoboyede Olusanya, CEO, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc; Funso Akere, CEO, Stanbic IBTC Capital; Haruna Jalo-Waziri, CEO, Central Securities Clearing System Plc; Selloua Chakri, Managing Director of SCL Advisory Limited; Ogho Okiti, Managing Director, BusinessDay and Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX.

NGX CEO Roundtable is a platform that ensures continuous dialogue with key stakeholders and provides strategic solutions to economic issues for follow-up implementation by The Exchange in its capital market advocacy role.