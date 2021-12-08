NGO to equip one million youths with leadership skills by 2030

Lead Africa Now (LAN) Initiative, a non-governmental, non-profitable organization has made plans to equip over one million African youths with leadership skills by the year 2030.

LAN through her Leadership Interventions promises to provide mass leadership development training, fellowship programmes, mentorship pairing and mindset makeover sessions to young Africans between the ages of 18-40.

The LAN flagship programme, #LANChampion is a Leadership Development Mass Action that strives to virally produce 1,000,000 visionary and effective leaders on the African Continent by 2030.

At the heart of the #LANChampion initiative is a FREE hybrid 90-minute leadership acceleration workshop that will be held across the 54 countries in Africa.

LAN Founder, Kemi Ogunkoya believes that a lot of Africans do not step into their leadership potentials because of a lot of myths surrounding Leadership, yet without effective leadership, there can be no true growth in Africa.

The 90-minute workshop will help participants demystify the concept of leadership in the various areas of life and help them step into their place of power and success, the programme also equips participants with practical blueprints for in-depth leadership development using the Dozen Model leadership framework, a revolutionary leadership development blueprint curated by Kemi Ogunkoya.

Ogunkoya, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Rellies Works, Leadership Development Strategist said “Everywhere you look today, particularly on the African continent, there seems to be an invincible, yet obvious leadership vacuum waiting to be filled, evident in African enterprises and nations – a Leadership deficit.”

She said LAN is aimed at raising students, professionals, business leaders and political office leaders who will positively change the status quo and reposition Africa on the global map through capacity building and active stakeholders engagement.