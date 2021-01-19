NG Clearing Limited acquires clearing, settlement technology for Exchange Traded Derivatives operations
Nigeria’s premier central counterparty, NG Clearing Limited has signed an agreement with a leading software development firm, Mantissa Infotech Private Limited, for the development, implementation and maintenance of bespoke clearing and settlement technology for its operations. This development comes on the heels of receipt of an Approval-In-Principle from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.