Neveah issues N5.7bn series 3, series 4 CP under its commercial paper programme

Neveah Limited, a commodities export company, has announced the quotation of its Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Paper (CP) Issuances on the FMDQ Exchange.

Both Series 3 and 4 CP issuances were well received and subscribed to by a wide universe of investors including asset managers and High Networth Individuals (HNIs).

The issuance of these Series is in line with the Company’s strategic objective to evolve as a leading dealer and exporter of world-class quality agro-commodities and minerals to its clients while ensuring a transparent business approach.

The successful debt financing rounds came on the heels of ratings of A1 (short-term) and BBB (long-term) with a positive outlook retained from DataPro Ratings, coupled with the strategic partnership and guidance of United Capital Plc.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Ibidapo Lawal, “the commercial paper issuances will further place the company in a strategic position to meet its contractual obligations with off-takers while building its strength as a leader in the international commodities export market. It is a pleasure to have United Capital as the Sole Arranger on the Commercial Paper Issuance Programme and Ava Trustees as Trustee to the transaction.”

The Managing Director/CEO, Investment Banking at United Capital Plc, Gbadebo Adenrele stated that “United Capital is pleased to be the Sole Arranger on the Transaction. The successful completion of Neveah Limited Series 3 & 4 CP further confirms our position in supporting SMEs to access funding from the Nigeria Capital Markets. The strong investor appetite witnessed affirms Neveah’s strong management execution capacity and corporate governance position.”

“United Capital Plc, leveraging on its deep knowledge of the capital markets, is well-positioned to provide the right support for SMEs and mid-market businesses seeking to access funding” .