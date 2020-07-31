Netcom Africa partners global IT companies to provide best digital security solutions in Nigeria

In today’s changing business environment, the need to have robust virtual security architecture has become imperative. Hence, Netcom Africa, Nigeria’s foremost managed IT service provider and outsourcing firm has partnered with Shelt from Europe, Firstwave from Australia and others to bring to the fore, a bouquet of information technology ( IT ) security solutions for businesses in Nigeria.

With the high rising incidents of breaches in various organisations today, investing in IT security becomes more imperative in order to secure critical assets and information. According to reports, over N127 billion is lost annually as a result of security breaches in the country, and USD $2.1 Trillion worldwide. Over 60 percent of small and medium sized businesses that suffer a cyber security breach will go out of business within 6 months of the breach due to reputation damage, customer and financial loss, and legal actions.

Netcom Africa has introduced top-notch security solutions that would address the issue of breaches. Over the years, Netcom has solidified its footprint in Nigeria’s tech market with the deployment of robust cyber security services targeting Nigerian corporate where high-end tech services are steadily on the rise.

“Security is best when it’s silent, our solutions feature both cloud and on-premise SSO, multi-factor authentication, user provisioning with self-service and access governance, password synchronisation, self-service password reset and even AD & NTFS auditing tools,” Harrington Charles, vice president, corporate development and marketing, Netcom Africa, said.

According to Netcom Africa, its security information and event management (SIEM) service collects and analyses security information in real time from across any organisation. A combination of powerful proprietary technologies and human intelligence helps to prevent attacks on networks, and protects commercially sensitive information.

Netcom Africa has identified that cybersecurity training for employees is essential, as too many users don’t know the basic practices such as updating software, recognising a phishing email, and use of strong passwords. The company therefore designed several trainings and has partnered with global reputable brands for the best cyber security solutions.

“We’ve partnered with Shelt, the European managed security service provider (MSSP), to offer the first cloudbased cybersecurity platform in Nigeria, Firstwave cloud content security platform (CCSP). The email security, web security, and firewall security suite is based on the most robust enterprise solutions of Cisco, Palo Alto and Fortinet and does away with the need to have an on premise appliance,” Charles said.

“The suite is available on per user model and can be easily scaled for any size business and gives small and medium sized companies access to high end solutions that would normally be suited for Fortune 500 companies with 1000+ users. In addition, we also have partnerships with Microsoft, Kaspersky, Tata Communications, and Sophos, the global leaders in Cynbersecurity including Endpoint protection, Firewall, DDOS Detection and Mitigation, UTM (Unified Threat Management), and Penetration testing, to complete our suite of security solutions allowing us to give your company the right balance between value and cost to meet your objectives,” he said.