Shares of Nestle Nigeria, the largest quoted consumer goods company by market capitalization, tumbled sharply to N765 on Thursday in Lagos trading, as investors sold off shares amid surge in the Coronavirus cases in the country.

This is coming close to 11 months when the consumer goods giant hit a 5-year high at N1,615, specifically, on April 27 2019.

Nestle has shed 47.96 percent in value since the beginning of the year.