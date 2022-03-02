Nestlé records 2% growth in profit

Fast moving consumer goods company Nestlé in its recently released 2021 financial report, grew profit marginally by two percent to N40.04 billion from N39.21 billion in the previous year.

This is despite its cost of sales growing by 31.05 percent to N219.99 billion and finance cost surging by 172.69 percent to N12.08 billion thereby taking a large chunk of revenue.

Read also: Healthier alternatives for consumers

The company saw its revenue grow by 22.55 percent to N351.82 billion from N287.08 billion last year.

Earning per share also increased to N50.52 from N49.47 last year.

Details Later