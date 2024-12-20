Nestlé Nigeria wins at SERAS Africa sustainability awards

Nestlé Nigeria has once again solidified its position in sustainability, earning top honors at the 18th Africa Sustainability Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

In a statement, the company said, “For the third consecutive year, Nestle was named the Best in Food Security, recognising its contributions to local sourcing, farmer capacity building, grain quality improvement, dairy value chain development, and the provision of sustainable, affordable nutrition through research and innovation.”

Nestlé Nigeria also received the Best in Circular Economy award, becoming the first company in Nigeria to achieve circularity in its production value chain.

This milestone includes incorporating 50 percent recycled PET in the packaging of its premium water brand, Nestlé Pure Life, and achieving 100 percent plastics neutrality by recovering and recycling every ton of plastic introduced into the market.

Victoria Uwadoka, corporate communications, public affairs, and sustainability lead at Nestle Nigeria thanked the conveners and the distinguished judges of the SERAS awards for acknowledging the organisation’s leadership in Food Security and Circular Economy.

“Winning the Best in Food Security award for the third consecutive year means a lot to us as the Good Food, Good Life Company. We remain committed to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that everyone has access to sustainable nutritious food.”

Nestlé Nigeria was also a finalist in four additional SERAS categories, including Best in Gender & Equality/Women Empowerment and Best in Climate Action, reflecting its commitment to women’s inclusion, carbon footprint reduction, and renewable practices.

Ken Egbas, founder of SERAS, praised the company’s impactful initiatives, stating that Nestlé’s unwavering dedication has positioned it as a leader in social and environmental sustainability.

“With a comprehensive approach that includes net-zero emissions, regenerative agriculture, water stewardship, youth empowerment, and sustainable packaging, Nestlé Nigeria continues to advance meaningful change,” the statement said.

