Nestlé Nigeria invests N6bn in youths to bridge technical skills gap

Wassim Elhusseini, managing director/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, said Nestlé Nigeria has invested over N6 billion in upskilling young Nigerians since 2011, demonstrating its dedication to fostering the next generation of skilled professionals.

“By bridging the technical skills gap in the industry, we are not only enhancing the employability of our youth but also empowering them to achieve financial independence, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and society at large. This is one of the ways we are creating shared value,” he said.

Beyond the Technical Training Centre, Nestlé’s dedication to youth empowerment is also reflected in its broader youth engagement platform, Nestlé Needs YOUth, launched in 2013.

“This initiative aims to help young people access economic opportunities, focusing on four pillars: getting them hired, skilled, supported, and providing them with more opportunities. Through various programs under this banner, Nestlé reaches an average of 25,000 youths annually,” the CEO added.

This commitment to youth empowerment and skill development was underscored at the recent graduation ceremony of ten young trainees from its Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Agbara, Lagos state.

According to a statement, graduating in the second stream of the seventh batch of the program, these young men and women completed an intensive 18-month program that blends theoretical and practical engineering education.

“This rigorous training, which culminates in the City and Guilds of London Technicians’ Certification, significantly enhances the participants’ employability,” it said.

With this batch, the total number of graduates from the Agbara TTC this year reaches 30, contributing to the over 190 young professionals who have completed the program since its inception.

“Notably, 97 percent of the program’s graduates have been employed within Nestlé Nigeria, illustrating the program’s success and impact,” the statement added.