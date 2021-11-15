Nestle Nigeria, BBC, others partner to equip 5000 youths with digital skills

Nestlé Nigeria, Big Bottling Company and four other organizations under the Alliance for Youth Nigeria platform (AYN) is set to equip 5000 youths with soft and digital skills, in a bid to bridge Nigeria’s unemployment and skills gap.

This was revealed in a public statement by Nestle where it stated that although over 5,700 youths registered to participate in the skills training program organized by the AYN, 5000 of them will be selected to take part in the training covering soft and digital skills to prepare them for the world of work.

“The Alliance believes that accelerating and increasing investments in youth as well as creating direct opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will go a long way towards tackling the current social and economic challenges posed by high youth unemployment in the country,” it stated.

According to Nestle, the project is being carried out in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 which is to promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all by 2030.

During the training, all participants will get to meet Industry Leaders from member companies while the best performers will benefit from internship and mentoring opportunities in the six companies who form part of the Alliance, hence, beneficiaries will be exposed to meaningful work experience, internships, readiness-for-work training, and mentoring opportunities.

“Participants will be up-skilled in personal effectiveness and time management, effective communication, business etiquette, employability skills, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, idea generation, problem solving and creativity among others,” it said.

The skills training program is the first of various initiatives planned to attain the AYN’s target of reaching over 250,000 Nigerian youths with employability and entrepreneurial skills to enable them secure gainful employment or set up businesses of their own within the next 3 years.

Launched in August 2021, the AYN is a business-driven movement of like-minded organizations passionate about working together to help young people around the country get the necessary skills to thrive in the corporate world.

Other partner companies under the AYN platform include Jobberman Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria and U-Connect HR Limited.