NES recognises Ehigiamusoe’s dedication with distinguished service award

Godwin Ehigiamusoe, Managing Director/CEO, LAPO Microfinance Bank limited

Godwin Ehigiamusoe, founder of LAPO Microfinance Bank (LAPO MfB), a microfinance institution in Nigeria, has been honoured with the ‘Distinguished Service Award’ by the Nigerian Economic Society during the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Economic Society held in Abuja.

In recognition of his pioneering efforts in microfinance and dedication to improving the lives of underserved communities over 30 years, Ehigiamusoe has dedicated his career to building institutions that empower low-income households and support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

According to NES, his visionary leadership has led to the establishment of mutually reinforcing social and economic structures that have transformed the lives of countless Nigerians.

“This prestigious honour underscores Ehigiamusoe’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development, particularly in financial inclusion and poverty alleviation,” it said.

The “Distinguished Service Award” by the Nigerian Economic Society is a testament to Ehigiamusoe’s unwavering commitment to social and economic development.

“His work through LAPO has not only provided financial services to those in need but has also created sustainable opportunities for individuals and businesses to thrive,” the company stated.

Adeola Adenikinju, president of the Nigerian Economic Society, highlighted that Ehigiamusoe’s leadership in establishing LAPO MfB and his commitment to social justice have set a high standard in the microfinance sector.

Expressing his gratitude for the honour, Ehigiamusoe reaffirmed his commitment to advancing economic development through innovative financial solutions.

“This award is a testament to the collective efforts of the LAPO team and our unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of Nigerians. I dedicate this recognition to the millions of hardworking individuals who inspire us to continue our mission of poverty alleviation and financial empowerment,” he said.

Under Ehigiamusoe’s visionary leadership, LAPO MfB has become one of Nigeria’s leading microfinance institutions, empowering millions of Nigerians through access to financial services, capacity-building programs, and community development initiatives.

His work has not only transformed the microfinance sector but has also contributed to national economic growth by fostering entrepreneurship and financial independence among low-income earners.