NCDMB, UBEC to partner on basic education development

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board plans to partner with the Universal Basic Education Commission on the development of basic education in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Felix Omatsola Ogbe, executive secretary of NCDMB stating that the partnership would help them build the capacities of young Nigerians by meeting the needs of the oil and gas industry and the linkages sectors.

According to a statement, the two leaders agreed to set up a joint committee that would finalise details of their agencies’ collaboration, and contribute meaningfully to the future of the Nigerian economy.

“The kernel of the meeting centered on how NCDMB could partner with UBEC to upgrade some dilapidated primary and junior secondary schools dotted across the country, train teachers and upgrade critical facilities to meet the demands of the current age and the conversations also hovered around making basic education work sustainably, developing digital resource centres and smart school systems, and synchronising the efforts of stakeholders in the education sector for maximum impact,” it said.

It added that the board has developed over 150 ICT centers in secondary schools across the country, upgraded select technical colleges, and intervened in some universities as part of its institutional strengthening program, supported by international and Indigenous oil-producing companies.

The executive secretary of NCDMB announced the introduction of a capacity-building project tagged “Back to the Creeks/Villages.”.

He explained that the initiative sought to revamp dilapidated primary schools, especially in the creeks of the Niger Delta and other parts of the country, develop their infrastructure, teaching personnel, and curriculum to world-class standards, and make the interventions sustainable.