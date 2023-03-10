NCDMB, SON leads top performing MDAs in 2022

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) lead the chart for the top-performing Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in 2022, as the Federal Government continues to ensure that MDAs comply with Executive Order 001 (EO1) on transparency and efficiency.

Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, and Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), said this on Thursday in Abuja.

Oduwole restated PEBEC’s promise to continuously track and keep the business community updated on MDA’s performance through its Executive Order report.

She said in the PEBEC’s 2022 EO1 Compliance Report, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), which came in first, had 81.11 percent, while the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) came in second with 78.68 percent. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), with 68.37 percent and 64.59 percent, came in third and fourth, respectively.

Following the top four was the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with 63.68 percent to take the fifth position.

According to Oduwole, the codification of EO1 directives in the Business Facilitation Act 2022 is a major development in the efforts to entrench EO1 in the psyche of the Civil Service.

She expressed confidence in the federal government’s push to create a more transparent and efficient public service delivery system in the country through the full optimization of the legal provisions enshrined in the Act.

Oduwole said that penalties for noncompliance for public employees in the public service were entrenched in the Act.

She, however, called on the private sector to report cases of corruption or abuse of the act.

She urged Nigerians to explore the Business Facilitation Act 2022 to ensure the reduction of most bottlenecks encountered in doing business in the country.

The secretary also called on the media to collaborate with PEBEC to create more awareness among the public about the benefits of the order.

The EO1 was issued as the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s first Executive Order on May 18, 2017.

The order is meant to enhance the business climate reforms and ensure that MDAs collaborate to bring about the desired change in the entire management process.

EO1 mandates MDAs to submit monthly reports to the PEBEC Secretariat, the offices of the Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and SERVICOM.

The PEBEC, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was established in July 2016 by Buhari to remove critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to business in Nigeria.