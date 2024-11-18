NASENI to support economy with 35 home-made products

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) said it has finalised plans to showcase 35 made-in-Nigeria products that are ready for commercialisation in a renewed effort to support economic growth and accelerate exports.

Khalil Halilu, the agency’s chief executive officer (CEO) while addressing journalists in Abuja, Wednesday, said negotiations are ongoing with dealers and distributors to make bulk purchases of the products.

Halilu said NASENI would inaugurate a showroom in the nation’s capital, next year to display the 35 products, which include laptops, electric vehicles, android tablet, CCTV, solar lights, among others.

“We have rolled out 35 commercially viable products. Each of these products is a technological advancement and a testament to our commitment to sustainable industrial practice and reducing our dependence on imports,” he said.

Halilu said the development is aimed to fuel economic growth, emphasising that days of doing endless research that amounts to no productivity are over.

The NASENI chief stated that the products would be taken to the market in order for Nigerians to consume them and export some, placing the country among nations that export finished products.

“As from next year, we will get distributors and bulk buyers for products. When we launch the showroom, Nigerians will also be able to interact with these distributors,” the NASENI CEO added.

“In fact, one of our plans for next year is to have NASENI showrooms in key cities so that they are not just things you see on TV but you can go and walk-in by yourself and experience the products that we have been talking about,” he further said.

In March, Halilu said NASENI planned to lift 2.5 million Nigerians out of poverty within five years through technology transfer, reducing import bills by 25 percent to $37.4 billion by 2030.

