Nigerian food maker, Nascon Allied Industries saw a rise in profit in the nine-month period of 2020 thanks a huge decline in its cost of sales. The food maker’s profit surged 12 percent to N2.28 billion in the period compared to N2.02 billion in the same period of the previous year Nascon saw its revenue…

