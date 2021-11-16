NANTA to woo more investors, tourists to Kano as it becomes the State’s Durbar frontliner

The National Associations of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) have been saddled with the responsibility to woo investors, market and promote the tourism product for local and International recognition and patronage as it becomes Kano Durbar frontliner.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, announced at the just concluded NANTA Eminent Persons Awards held at Abuja International Conference Centre that henceforth the NANTA will be the frontliner for the Kano Durbar.

Ado-Bayero was conferred with the award as NANTA best traditional ruler in Nigeria and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje as NANTA best Governor of the year along with some other awardees.

The traditional ruler said that NANTA, being the Kano Durbar frontliner, meant that they had been saddled with the responsibility to market and promote the tourism product for local and International recognition and patronage.

He said that the promotion of Kano Durbar which was known as Nigeria’s most spectacular horse parade and the largest procession of colourful horses remain the vision of Kano emirates in the next five years.

He explained that travel and tourism eco-system had been built in the state to woo investors and tourists.

“I am most delighted by the honour bestowed on us as recipients of the awards, we will try to accommodate every Nigerian who wish to live peacefully within our domain.

“We appreciate NANTA for your contributions to the development of our tourism growth agenda and we hereby pronounce you as the Kano Durbar frontliner, you are assured of our support.

“Our vision as Kano Emirate for the next five years is to create a travel and tourism ecosystem with over 5,000 domestic tourists visiting us as a state frequently,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Ganduje, after receiving his award, appreciated NANTA for their contributions toward advancing the tourism and travel industries.

He said that Kano state had become a mega city with modern infrastructures in place, designed to woo tourists and investors into the state.

“This award is not for me but for the people of Kano state because without their cooperation, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity of providing an enabling environment for tourism businesses to thrive in the state. so I thank NANTA for this.

“Kano state is the most populous state in the federation, the commercial nerve center of the northern part of the country.

“Even though it is the most populous state, it is the most peaceful and the most important variable for tourism is peace.

“Kano state has been transformed to a metropolitan city with some infrastructural development in place, it is a mega city now and a place to be for tourists and investors,” he said.

Susan Akporiaye, NANTA national President, said that governor Ganduje had created enabling environment for the growth of cultural tourism economy in Kano through the provision of infrastructure and security, which drive destination visits and investments.

Akporiaye commended the governor for transforming the facilities at Kano International Airport and providing the best air services operations.

According to her, this will make Kano airport attractive to international carriers and further boast trade and tourism services in the ancient city, adding that the governor deserved such an award.

Nkereweun Onung, National President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), urged all the awardees to use the opportunity given to them to advance the course of travel and tourism Industries in Nigeria.

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) won the best IATA training government Institute; South Africa Tourism got the best Intra African Tourism Agency and Alhaji Ado Yahuza, Executive Secretary, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), bagged Exemplary Public Administrator.

Teslim Adeniyi, Conservator of Park, Okomu National park, was awarded the best Conservator of Park; The Envoy Hotel emerged the most outstanding hotel and British Airways got the best foreign Airline.

The NANTA Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Akintunde Akala, Femi Adefope and Modupe Lawale while Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, was inducted into NANTA Media Hall of Fame.

The Nigeria Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) emerged the Champion of Drug Free Nigeria; The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) got the best in promotion and development of Nigeria’s culture, arts and crafts.