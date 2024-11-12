Naija launches nationwide hunt for Nigeria’s best cultural storytellers

Amidst the vibrant energy of Nigeria’s creative scene, a new initiative has emerged to bring the nation’s rich heritage to life: Uncover Naija.

This landmark competition, powered by Torrista—a tourism product of Sterling Bank—and supported by the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture & Creative Economy, NTDA, and Made by Nigeria (MBN), offers a powerful platform for Nigerian photographers and videographers to capture and celebrate the nation’s beauty, history, and diversity.

Since its launch on October 25, 2024, Uncover Naija has seen an overwhelming response, with 526 talented creatives from across Nigeria signing up to share their unique perspectives on Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

From the breathtaking landscapes of Jos to the bustling streets of Lagos, these visual storytellers capture more than mere images—they document the soul of a nation. Now, the top 100 submissions have been shortlisted, with public voting beginning on November 20, 2024, allowing audiences to choose the entries that most vividly showcase Nigeria’s identity.

Nigeria’s cultural heritage is a living, evolving tapestry of languages, customs, and landscapes. Uncover Naija challenges participants to explore this cultural wealth across five categories: Cultural Heritage, City Life, People & Portraits, Breathtaking Landscapes, and Wildlife & Nature.

Each category invites photographers and videographers to look deeper, capturing the unspoken stories of Nigeria’s past and present. In a world where images speak louder than words, these creatives are helping to preserve Nigeria’s heritage and reintroduce it to a global audience.

“The vision is clear: we want to elevate Nigeria’s image on the global stage through the lens of our people,” said Olamide Adeyemi, dead of Torrista. “This competition not only celebrates cultural preservation but also empowers our local talent to take pride in their heritage and share it with the world.”

Uncover Naija will award cash prizes to 32 exceptional participants to recognise the outstanding work of Nigeria’s visual artists. The first-place winner will receive ₦2,500,000, the second-place winner ₦1,500,000, and 30 runners-up will be awarded ₦150,000 each.

Beyond these prizes, participants will also be able to showcase and monetize their work through a digital gallery, a groundbreaking feature of this competition. The gallery will feature the finest submissions, allowing audiences worldwide to appreciate and purchase these captivating images and videos, creating a sustainable revenue stream for participants.

More than a competition, Uncover Naija is a movement. In a rapidly globalising world, preserving and promoting Nigerian culture is essential not only for national pride but also for cultural sustainability. This initiative empowers Nigerian creatives to document the spirit of their country while creating economic opportunities that enable them to build sustainable careers.

“Our goal is to elevate Nigerian talent, to foster pride, and to bridge cultural divides,” remarked Nkechi Onwuka, representative of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture & Creative Economy. “By supporting Uncover Naija, we are championing Nigeria’s cultural narratives and celebrating the talents of the photographers and videographers who bring these stories to life.”

Torrista, Sterling Bank’s tourism platform, is at the forefront of redefining Nigerian travel and cultural experiences. By providing curated tours, unique travel packages, and immersive cultural experiences, Torrista connects Nigerians and tourists alike with the richness of Nigeria’s heritage. As a financial institution committed to growth, Sterling Bank recognizes the transformative power of culture, tourism, and creativity as vital pillars in Nigeria’s economy.

With Uncover Naija, Sterling Bank, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture & Creative Economy, and all partners have built a stage for Nigeria’s creative voices to be heard, celebrated, and appreciated. Through this initiative, Nigeria’s story is no longer confined within its borders but is shared with a world eager to understand and engage with Africa’s vibrant heart.

