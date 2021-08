The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, NAHCO Aviance, has recorded N478,090 million as profit from operations in the year 2020. This is also as the company again delighted its shareholders by paying a gross dividend of 12.50 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, amounting to N203 million. This was announced by the Chairman,…

