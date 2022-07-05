Mutual Benefits Assurance gives reasons for delayed filing of results

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has informed its valued shareholders, investing public and key stakeholders that the Company was unable to meet the extended deadline of June 30, 2022, to file the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and consequently also not able to file the 1st quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended March 31, 2022, in line with the Listing Rules of the Exchange.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) had effective Friday, July 1, suspended trading in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and eight other companies for defaulting in filing their audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are an entity subject to a Primary Government Regulator (National Insurance Commission) which means that after the completion of the audit exercise, prior approval of the regulator is required before the results can be made public,” the company said in a statement at the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

“The Company shall file the 2021 AFS and 2022 Q1 Unaudited Financial Statements as soon as the approval of the primary regulator is obtained. The inconveniences occasioned by the delay to all stakeholders is regretted,” according to the statement signed by Jide Ibitayo, Company Secretary, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc.