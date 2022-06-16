Multichoice annual report in five charts

South Africa’s entertainment company Multichoice has just released its annual Full-year (FY) results which ended 31 March 2022. From the subscriber base to subscription growth, BusinessDay highlights interesting details presented in the report, in 5 charts.

Mass market dominate subscriber base

Multichoice in its financial report stated that it has 12.8 million subscribers at the end of the company year. The subscriber base market is divided into three groups, Mass market with 9.9 million subscribers who pay under Family, Access, Lite, and all GOtv packages; Mid market with 1.8 million subscribers who are under the Compact and Commercial packages; and Premium subscribers who are under the DSTV Premium and Compact Plus packages with just 1.1 million subscribers.

Nigerian subscription revenue grows by 5 percent Year-on-Year

Nigeria’s multichoice subscription revenue increased by 5% in FY 2022, from N177.7 billion (R6.8 billion) in FY 2021 to N183 billion (R7 billion). Seasonal subscription growth and activity patterns affected by lockdowns and the timing of school holidays improved retention and activity by expanding local language sports commentary are causes for revenue increase, according to the firm.

RoA: update on core country dynamics

Business in the Rest of Africa, which benefited from the popularity of local content, increased its 90-day active subscriber base to 12.8 million. Nigeria, in particular, has enabled the growth of subscribers with content such as Big Brother Naija, which saw over 1.29 billion votes cast, a 41 percent year-on-year increase. Live sporting events, such as the English Premier League and the Uefa Champions League, are also part of the content that contributes to subscriber development.

Read also: BUA Cement forecasts N35.6 bn profit in Q3 2022

Doubling down on local content investments

There was a slight growth in the increase in local content met. Local reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of Lagos saw paying subscribers for Showmax, MultiChoice’s video-on-demand streaming service, go up 68 percent Year-on-Year, while overall monthly online users of MultiChoice’s connected video services increase 28 percent Year-on-Year.

Strong advertising performance

Revenues from advertising which had increased by 37% Year-on-Year growth are being driven by a restoration of marketing expenditures following the lockdown, sponsorship of live sports, utilizing local content, and the implementation of new digital advertising tactics.

Strong advertising performance

Revenues from advertising which had increased by 37% Year-on-Year growth are being driven by a restoration of marketing expenditures following the lockdown, sponsorship of live sports, utilizing local content, and the implementation of new digital advertising tactics.