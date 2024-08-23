MTN, S.Mobile partner to boost financial inclusion with API

MTN Nigeria and S.Mobile have partnered to improve financial inclusion with the launch of S.Mobile’s Application Programming Interface (API) for MTN data bundle distribution.

According to the firms, the new solution is tailored to meet the needs of banks and fintech companies, offering a seamless, efficient, and scalable platform for distributing and accessing data bundles.

S.Mobile’s API is designed to empower banks and fintech companies to provide customers with a more streamlined and convenient way to purchase and manage data, significantly improving their overall experience.

The API has been designed with flexibility and ease of use in mind, making it easy to integrate into existing systems.

Speaking during a media interaction, Kingsley Adonu, the CEO of S.Mobile said, that by using the API, banks and fintech companies can expand their service offerings, attract new customers, and increase engagement with their current clientele.

“The ability to provide MTN Data Bundles directly through their platforms opens up new revenue streams and helps build stronger customer loyalty.

“One of the standout aspects of this API launch is its potential to drive financial inclusion across Nigeria and beyond. By integrating data bundle purchases into banking and fintech platforms, S.Mobile is helping to bridge the digital divide, making it easier for customers to stay connected and access digital services. This is particularly crucial in regions where access to data is essential for participating in the digital economy”, he said.

Adonu added that the partnership between S.Mobile and MTN is strategic, leveraging the strengths of both companies to deliver top-tier services to end users.

“MTN, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Africa, brings extensive network coverage and reliability, while S.Mobile contributes its expertise in digital solutions and financial technology”, the CEO said.