MTN retail investors start receiving much-awaited shares

The accounts of some retail investors who bought some shares during the public offer by MTN Nigeria last December are now beginning to receive their shares.

Meristem Securities Limited, a Lagos-based stockbroking firm, notified clients by email Monday that the transaction had been completed and their Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) account credited with the full units subscribed.

“Further to your request for subscription during the MTNN Public offer for sale we are pleased to inform you that allocation has been done and your CSCS account credited with the full units subscribed to,” the email read.

Investors who bought shares of the telecommunication giant are eligible to receive dividends in 2021.

MTN Nigeria will pay a total of N13.12 per share to investors for the 2021 financial year, a 40 percent increase from the N9.40 paid in 2020.

