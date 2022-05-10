MTN Nigeria quotes N127bn Commercial Papers on FMDQ Exchange

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved and admitted the MTN Nigeria Communications Plc N150billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme and the N51.38 billion Series 1 and N75.62 billion Series 2 CPs under its N150billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform. The quotation lays credence to the innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence for which the Exchange is reputed for as endorsed by issuers, investors, and other market stakeholders.

The proceeds from these issuances, which are co-sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited – Lead Sponsor; Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FSDH Capital Limited, Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited and UCML Capital Limited (Co-Sponsors) – all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, will be utilised by MTN Nigeria to support its short-term working capital and funding requirements.

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services and Nigeria’s premier provider of connectivity, communication and collaboration solutions. MTN Nigeria is a member of MTN Group – a multinational telecommunications group, which operates in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The Company serves over seventy-seven (77) million subscribers with national coverage and a fibre network that reaches every state in the nation.

The Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) continues to play an important role in the efficient mobilisation and allocation of resources in the economy to effectively support corporates looking to expand their business operations.

As an exchange with a commitment to facilitate growth and development in the Nigerian DCM and the economy at large, FMDQ Exchange will continue to show its commitment to promoting an efficient, transparent, and well-regulated market, which will attract and retain both domestic and foreign investors.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.