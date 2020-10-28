MTN Nigeria Q3 pretax profit declines by 0.6% to N211.6bn
MTN Nigeria today announced its unaudited results for the nine months (9M) ended September 30, 2020. Key metrics: Mobile subscribers increased by 3.9 million to 75.0 million; active data users increased 7 million to 30.7million; service revenue increased by 13.9percent to N973.8 billion; earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 9.1percent to…
