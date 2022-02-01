MTN Nigeria public offer oversubscribed by 139.47%

The Series 1 offer for the sale of 575 million shares held by the MTN Group in MTN Nigeria (the Offer) to Nigerian investors has been successfully completed. The Offer was implemented by way of a bookbuild to qualified institutional investors and a fixed price offer to retail investors.

The Offer was 139.47 percent oversubscribed, activating the allocation of an additional 86.25 million shares. Retail shareholders received full allotment despite over-subscription. Institutional shareholders under the Bookbuild were pro-rated as a result of the over-subscription. 114,938 new Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts were created, representing new market participants. Approximately 76 percent of successful applicants via the digital platform are women, and 85 percent are under age 40.

The Offer was oversubscribed with valid applications for a total of 801.97 million units, leading to the activation of the approved 15 percent over-subscription clause of an additional 86.25 million MTN Nigeria shares.

In all, 661.25 million MTNN shares were allotted. A total of 126,720 retail investors submitted valid applications and received full allotment; and institutional investors including pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, corporates, and foreign portfolio investors that participated in the bookbuild were allotted 72.09 percent of their applications. This includes Nigerian pension funds representing approximately 6.5 million Nigerian contributors.

Following the successful completion of the Offer, MTN Group’s shareholding in MTNN was reduced by 3.25 percentage points, from 78.83 percent to 75.58 percent. In line with the innovative incentive structure of 1 free share for every 20 purchased, subject to a maximum of 250 free shares per investor, an additional 4.28 million MTNN shares will be allotted to qualifying investors who hold the shares allotted to them for 12 months till January 31, 2023.

MTN Group adopted a unique structure in this offering by determining a fixed price of N169 per share for the retail offer through a Bookbuild to Qualified Investors that was completed on November 26, 2021. The fixed price offer to Retail Investors was at a discount of 11 percent to the closing price of MTNN stock on the day the Bookbuild was completed.

The Offer commenced on December 1, 2021, and was completed on December 14, 2021. Nigerian investors across the country supported the Offer through multiple channels – Receiving Agents, Issuing Houses, and Primary Offer (a digital application platform).

The Offer is a landmark transaction and a true reflection of Nigerian investor confidence in MTNN. It marks the first time a digital application platform was used to democratise investing in a public offer and maximise investor participation across the country.

More than 89 percent of retail offer subscribers applied through the Primary Offer platform (mobile and web), and 114,938 new Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts were opened by first-time investors.

Ralph Mupita, CEO of MTN Group, said: “We are pleased that this Offer has given so many Nigerians the opportunity to become owners of MTN Nigeria. With over 6.6 million Nigerians directly or indirectly becoming shareholders in MTN Nigeria, the objective of broadening the shareholder base, and creating shared value has been achieved. We are proud that our Offer was the first Nigerian public offer to use the digital application platform, PrimaryOffer, which enabled wider investor participation across Nigeria. We thank the Nigerian authorities for their support of this Offer. We remain committed to playing our humble role in driving digital and financial inclusion in Nigeria over the medium.”

Commenting on the Offer, Karl Toriola, CEO of MTNN, said: “We are delighted to welcome so many new shareholders to the MTN family, up 11.6 times from the number before the offer. It has been inspiring to see so many Nigerians, many of whom are young, acquire shares for the first time, and use a digital platform to do so. This is the beginning of a journey to broaden our shareholding and there will be more opportunities to participate.

“We are pleased with the level of digital innovation we championed with this offer with the active collaboration of our lead issuing house and the various regulatory bodies. Deepening retail participation in Nigeria’s capital markets is a process, and we are off to a great start, demonstrating the role digital platforms can play in expanding access. I am particularly pleased that we completed this transaction in an accelerated time frame ensuring new shareholders can realise value almost immediately through participation in our 2021 full-year dividend.

Bolaji Balogun, CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, the Lead Issuing House, said: “Chapel Hill Denham is honoured to have worked with MTN to complete Nigeria’s first digital and predominantly green offering. I wish to thank the SEC, the NGX, the CSCS, all the professional firms, and other stakeholders, for delivering a big win for Nigeria’s capital markets in enabling the adoption of PrimaryOffer and this transaction marks a new and exciting future. Over 90% of subscribers to the Offer were first-time participants in the capital markets and MTN Nigeria’s strong investment case made this possible.”

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) CEO, Temi Popoola, said: “NGX is proud to have worked with MTN Nigeria, Chapel Hill Denham, and other parties to the transaction in advancing Nigeria’s capital market through the adoption of forward-looking technology. In the NGX era, we are resolute in our commitment to democratize finance in Nigeria in order to ensure every type of investor has access to public markets where they can invest in companies they believe in and reap value. With the digitised MTN Nigeria offering, we have made a tremendous stride in our plans for a full digital transformation of the Nigerian capital markets and we look forward to building on this.”

Central Securities Clearing System plc CEO, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said: “We are excited to be part of the innovation brought by the Offer, which afforded the successful launch of PrimaryOffer digital application platform. This further buttresses the necessity for digital transformation, allowing market access for all categories of investors, including institutional and retail investors within and outside of the country. At CSCS, digital transformation has been the core of our strategic direction. We will continue to collaborate with our participants, issuers and other stakeholders to efficiently and effectively ease market access with innovative solutions through the investment cycle.”

Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acted as Lead Issuing House and Bookrunner for the Offering, and Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and Vetiva Capital Management Limited acted as Joint Issuing Houses and Joint Bookrunner