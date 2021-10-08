MTN Nigeria plans to issue up to N89.99bn Series II bond

MTN Nigerian Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) has obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the Series II 10-Year Fixed Rate Bond (Series II Bond) announced on September 21 2021.

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting approximately 69 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world.

The Series II Bond represents the completion of the N200 billion registered shelf programme. In addition, the bond issuance continues to reinforce MTN Nigeria’s strategy of

diversifying its funding sources.

Read Also: MTN Nigeria awaits approval to issue N90 billion Series 2 Bonds

MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a multinational telecommunications group, which operates in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

MTN Nigeria launched the book build in respect of the Series II Bond on October 8, 2021.

Guided by a vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN Nigeria’s

leadership position in coverage, capacity and innovation has remained constant since its launch in 2001.