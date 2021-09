Nigeria’s biggest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria has clarified an alleged outstanding tax indebtedness to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The mobile service provider said earlier in the year, it agreed to make advance tax payments ahead of established deadlines to support the government’s revenue drive. MTN Nigeria made the announcement in a notice signed by…

