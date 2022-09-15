MTN Nigeria commences Book Building for N100bn bond

MTN Nigeria said it has completed registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its N200billion bond issuance programme announced in July.

It has commenced the process of issuing up to N100billion Series 1 bond under the N200billion bond issuance programme.

The leading Telco received SEC approval to launch the Series 1 (Tranche A) 4 -Year fixed rate bond and Series 1 (Tranche B) 10-Year fixed rate bond under the programme.

As a result, MTN Nigeria has today September 15 launched the book build in respect of the Series 1 (Tranche A and B).

The issuance continues to reinforce MTN Nigeria strategy of diversifying its funding sources in line with its corporate objectives.