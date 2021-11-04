MTN could rake in $244M From Sale of Nigeria Shares

MTN Group plans to sell shares in the carrier’s Nigeria unit worth about 101 billion naira ($244 million), continuing a plan to sell assets and pay down debt.

Africa’s largest mobile-phone operator will offer 575 million shares in MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, which listed in Lagos in 2019, according to a statement in Johannesburg.

The move is part of a broader plan to sell about 14% of the parent company’s holding in its largest and most profitable unit, the Johannesburg-based group said.

The sale comes as MTN looks to finalize a sale-and-lease back of its South African telecom-mast portfolio and list shares in the Uganda operation in Kampala.

The company also netted some proceeds from the initial public offering of towers firm IHS Holding Ltd. in New York last month.

MTN said third-quarter service revenue gained by 19%, driven by data and fintech sales.

The planned share sale comes the same MTN Nigeria announced its trading results for the nine months till September 30, 2021 which came in better than analysts estimates.

The trading results showed that revenues rose by about 24 per cent while profit after tax surged 52 per cent while financing cost remained virtually flat.