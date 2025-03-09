Technology company, Globacom, has announced substantial increase in the adoption of its Bulk Data services by enterprise clients. This surge, it said, reinforces the appeal of Glo’s innovative data solution among corporate organisations, schools, and tertiary institutions.

“Glo’s Bulk Data offering is a user-friendly self-service portal that enables enterprise customers to gift data to other customers. This feature allows sponsors to allocate specific data amounts for free navigation of mobile apps or websites, with the sponsor covering the costs.

“The service is particularly beneficial for educational institutions, which can purchase the Schools’ Bucket Data plan for students’ academic usage, valid for 90 days. The Gifted Data Plan on its part, is available for a 30 days validity and offers flexibility, allowing sponsors to gift data to multiple Glo subscribers in various sizes, ranging from 200MB to 10GB, depending on the Pack the Gifting customer has subscribed to,” a statement from the company said.

Read also: Globacom gives away cars, other prizes in Ibadan

It also said that “Sponsors can customise SMS notifications to beneficiaries, setting Glo’s product apart from others in the market. Beneficiaries can easily check their balance by dialing *127*0# on their devices.”

The statement further added that “Glo’s Bulk Data service has become an attractive solution for enterprise clients seeking efficient data management, thanks to its flexibility, customization options, and user-friendly features.

“The Bulk Data service is designed specifically for bulk data buyers, including corporate entities, schools, and tertiary institutions.”

Share