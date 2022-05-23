Mixta Africa releases first ever high-end retirement community

Mixta Real Estate is presently venturing into new and interesting frontiers with the development of the first exclusive retirement community in Lagos, having developed several residential homes including lavish penthouses, budget homes, and villas.

Announcing this novel initiative in its revolutionary operations, the real estate developer believes this project, aptly named Ulé, meaning Home in Ijesha dialect, will be a welcome addition to the lives of Nigerian senior citizens who require a community of like minds in their later years.

Announcing the development of this inspirational community and retirement enclave located within its larger Lagos New Town project, Sade Hughes, country manager said “Ule promises wellness enhancing blends of serenity, excitement, and security for senior citizens. It will be a home of adventures, music, and wide-eyed romance where the young at heart can live a robust life even in their golden years”.

Providing details regarding the development, Hughes said; “The project delivers multiple 2 and 3-bedroom apartment options, each boasting an entrance lobby, master’s bedroom, a well-designed office space, and tastefully finished interiors”. She further stated that walls are built with soundproofing and modern standard finishing.

Expressing his conviction at the viability of this new initiative, Mixta Africa CEO, Deji Alli has revealed the positive feedback Ulé is receiving from potential customers and the wider public. “The enthusiastic reception the project is receiving in the real estate industry is both thrilling and welcoming. It is a positive referendum on the effort we put into building communities and the development of a first of its kind retirement community,” he said.

He added that “Development is ongoing and bookings are currently open to retired families looking for a welcoming environment to unwind.” He also promises 24/7 nursing assistance, wellness center, golf and other recreational activities are being planned, to provide more comfort for the residents of Ulé.”

Speaking on the marketing strategy of the project, Mrs. Hughes has noted the ‘surprising’ response Ulé is getting, attributing it to “the impressive reputation Mixta Africa has built as a credible organization that over-delivers on promises of quality, community and integrity of operations.” The location of Ulé at the prestigious Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate is ideal for the serenity that the target audience require. “Our potential customers are senior citizens who have may have large vacant mansions across the country as the children have all grown up and dispersed. Why stay in a 6 bedroom house with just your spouse in Ikoyi, when you can move to a luxury 2 bedroom in a serene golf estate with other like-minds around,” she said.

Mixta Africa was founded in 2005 by a group of brilliant and passionate individuals with lots of awards, which has been won since its inception. Mixta Africa is always looking to providing housing and innovative real estate solutions across Africa.