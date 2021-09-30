MIPAD to unveil 2021 global list of most influential people of African descent

Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent is set to unveil the 2021 list of most influential people of African descent as proclaimed by the United Nations

General Assembly resolution 68/237.

The Most Influential 100 Class of 2021 Recognition and Awards ceremony, which is sponsored by CNN/Warner Media and hosted by Zain Asher of the CNN, will hold on Sunday, 3 October, at the fringes of the 76th annual UN General Assembly in New York City.

Kamil Olufowobi, the chief executive officer of MIPAD, said the award ceremony is to celebrate people and groups of African descent around the world who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

According to Olufowobi, Nigerian flag is set to fly high at this year’s Most Influential 100 Class of 2021 recognition and awards ceremony when notable Nigerians, along with their counterparts from across the globe, who made the shortlist are announced.

“MIPAD publishes a unique global 100 list that identifies outstanding individuals or groups of African descent worldwide, pairing those based in the Diaspora with their counterparts inside Africa across four categories – politics and governance, business and entrepreneurship, media and culture, and humanitarian and religious,” said Olufowobi.

Therefore, he enjoined everyone to follow the award ceremony to get to know those who will be actually recognised in the MIPAD 2021 Creative 100 edition first hand. Olufowobi states further that the ceremony will be live-streamed in four cities of Dubai, Sao Paolo, London and Lagos.

Olufowobi also disclosed that Nigerians who made it to the honourees’ list, alongside their counterparts, the world over in the Class of 2021 edition will be hosted to the Global Gathering ceremony scheduled for 25 March, 2022 when MIPAD will be having its 5th anniversary gala.

“The MIPAD honourees and special guests will have the opportunity to view the event at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, anchored by CNN Nigeria Bureau Chief, Stephanie Busari,” he disclosed

Johnita Due, SVP and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for CNN/WarnerMedia News and Sports said, “We are thrilled to partner with MIPAD in recognition of the remaining three years of the UN’s proclaimed International Decade of People of African Descent to support the contributions of people of African descent worldwide.”

Akindele Akintoye, founder and CEO, Platform Capital, said the company opted to sponsor the local aspect of the global event as the objective of the award and recognition programme aligns with the corporate objective of Platform Capital Group.

“We are obsessed with changing the African narrative, which is why we deploy long-term capital and social capital to our investee companies, and work with them to achieve their goals. This is similar to the objective of MIPAD which is to project and celebrate the excellence that people of African descent have achieved,” said Akintoye.

This year’s award is dedicated to people of African descent who have distinguished themselves in the creative industry in line with the UN Declaration of 2021 as the International Year for the Creative Economy.