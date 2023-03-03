Midramo’s 5th skills development targets 4,000 SMEs, youths

Midramo Consulting Limited, a capacity development organisation in Nigeria, has launched its 5th Growth, Empowerment, Accelerate, and Recognition (GEAR) programme to empower 2,000 SMEs and equip 2,000 youths for employability.

The programme set to run for the next five years across the country is part of activities slated to mark the 5th year anniversary of the body’s impact on the nation’s productivity.

The Midramo Empowerment Foundation, the organisation’s arm, will lead the programme in partnership with the Lagos State Government and selected private sector players.

Salamatu Odewunmi, Midramo consulting executive director of services speaking at a press conference on Wednesday said, the programme is part of the organisation’s plan for 2023. “We see the youth as our partner in achieving the organisation’s vision of being a preferred global partner in the capacity development of human capital across Africa,” she said adding that the programme is the organisation’s way of empowering more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and youths to be better persons for themselves and society.

Midramo Consulting Ltd has been empowering the youth in the last five years, providing technical and soft skills training in sectors such as hospitality, information communication technology, and the construction industry.

Over the years, the organisation has impacted over 100 SMEs and 500 youths. It has provided them with leadership, financial literacy, planning and organising, goal setting, healthy and safe work habits, business plan writing, marketing techniques, and digital marketing.

Midramo’s entrepreneurship and employability programmes have been successful, with over 100 SMEs supported through their five-day entrepreneurship training program and more than 500 trainees engaged in economic activities.

The organisation’s sustainability plans have contributed to the success of its programs, earning it a nomination for the year 2022 as the Top 100 Fastest-Growing SMEs Awards in Nigeria by the Leadership of BusinessDay Award.

The success of Midramo’s programmes is backed by partners such as the United States for African Development Foundation, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Diamond Development Initiatives (DDI), and Skills for Prosperity Nigeria (S4P-N).