Meristem new TV commercial captures wealth creation, transfer

Meristem Securities Limited over the past 17 years has been growing wealth, preserving it during stormy times, and assisting in transferring it on to the next generation, and this is the message it sells as it unveils a new TV commercial – Grow. Preserve. Transfer.

“Building wealth isn’t only what you do for yourself, it’s what you do for generations to come”. That line in the new TV commercial aptly captures the company’s promise of Growth, Preservation and Transfer.

The new commercial features Allyson-Aina Davies, daughter of famous Art Gallery Owner, Nike Okundaye in her Art studio who is following right in the footsteps of her mother. Aina, like her mother is passionate about art and is the founder of Adire patterns and Olori Art Foundation. She is also a consultant specialising in behavioural change and has worked with brands like Timberland, VF Corporation, Danone, Tesco, NatWest, Allstream and more

The choice of Aina signifies the importance of not just growing wealth but preserving and transferring it through the right investment choices.

Wole Abegunde, GMD, Meristem Securities Limited in a private chat has this to say, “We will continue to be proactive with product innovation so that our clients can be assured that we are not just growing their wealth for now, we are preserving it and are also helping to transfer it for generations.”

Adefemi Taiwo, head, Brand Management says ‘With this campaign launch we hope to ignite a flame in the hearts of our prospects to see the benefits in wealth sustainability by choosing us as the right partner. We want to be the first on your mind when it comes to wealth growth, transfer, and preservation.”

Meristem Securities Limited is a leading financial service provider with sterling record of over 16 years of wealth management, stockbroking, asset management, trustee services and financial advisory.

The company has been consistent in value creation and innovation within the capital market space.