Meet Bitnob, the cryptocurrency company sponsoring Nigeria’s football league

The Nigerian League Management Company (LMC), which is licenced to organise and regulate the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), has secured an agreement with Bitnob Technologies Incorporated.

According to Shehu Dikko, chairman of the LMC, the two parties met on Tuesday, May 17 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos to officially unveil the partnership and make public important details of the relationship.

He said negotiation for the partnership was painstaking to ensure that Bitnob and the NPFL will have a mutually beneficial alliance to project the Fintech brand through the domestic league.

“I want to congratulate Bitnob for believing in us. Bernard walked into my office and said he won’t leave until the deal is closed, that was how much he believed in us,” Dikko tweeted on Tuesday.

The LMC had unveiled bet9ja last September as an “Official Supporter/Sponsor of the NPFL” and Hero Lager Beer as a sponsor for clubs in the eastern part of the country.

Bitnob CEO, Bernard Parah said: “Today is a big day for me and my team. We are here to work with the LMC as we believe that football, being the hope for lots of people, cannot be overlooked.”

About Bitnob

According to Techpoint, Bitnob is a Nigerian startup that lets users buy, save and invest in bitcoin through a mobile app. Users can access these features and much more through the mobile app that’s available for Android iOS.

Further findings by BusinessDay showed Bitnob offers a ton of other options, like loans, Dollar-Cost-Averaging plans, among others.

The company also offers a special service called NobCredit, a platform that allows users to take out flexible loans with zero hidden fees and penalties, using their Bitcoin balance as collateral.

Last month, the company announced the launch of its Bitcoin Infrastructure and Application Programming Interface (APIs) designed to enable developers to build Bitcoin-powered businesses.

With the Bitnob APIs, the company noted that developers can build solutions that allow them to offer services such as sending and receiving Bitcoin on-chain or via lightning, virtual cards, digital wallets, secure storage for bitcoin and stablecoins, including offering bitcoin-backed loans to customers.