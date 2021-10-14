Medplus opens online pharmaceutical store, offers 24-hour service in select branches

Nigerians would soon shop for health and beauty products from the comfort of their homes as pharmaceutical firm, Medplus launches an e-commerce website.

To cater to shift workers and emergencies that may arise, the company also said it is introducing 24-hour services at its Ikeja branch.

Medplus Limited was incorporated as the first-ever retail pharmaceutical company in Nigeria in 1993 and has continued to proffer solutions to the challenge posed in accessing quality, genuine healthcare, and beauty products in Nigeria.

According to a release from the firm, a key feature of the platform is that it allows customers to upload their prescriptions on the website which goes through a process of vetting before it is delivered hassle-free to the consumer’s location.

Read Also: Medplus expands pharmaceutical chain with new stores opening in Lagos Island

“The brand intends to become the leading point of professionalism, innovation, and quality products, by providing standard healthcare and beauty foundation for their customers to create easy and better lives and improve the community at large,” said Christiana Aileru, Marketing Manager of Medplus Pharmacy.

The organization said its customers who make purchases on the E-commerce platform will also enjoy 5 percent discounts on all products and free delivery exclusive to Lekki, VI, Ikoyi, Yaba, Surulere, and Ikeja.

Earlier this year, Medplus Pharmacy extended the 24-hour store to their Awolowo branch, and the addition of the Isaac John outlet now makes the number of stores operating 24 hours a total of 8.

According to Aileru “the need to consult a pharmacist or fill a prescription can occur day or night.” And the expanded hours will also provide a much-needed resource for consumers who often have conflicting schedules with traditional store hours, she said.

Aileru said the stores open for 24 hours will allow the company to gather feedback from its customers on what it is doing right and how it can further enhance the concept.

Today’s consumers have hectic lifestyles that don’t always conform to traditional retail hours,” said Aileru. “Lagos has long been known as the city that never sleeps, making it the perfect location for our first set of 24-hour stores.” she said.